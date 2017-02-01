Woman finds winning SC lottery ticket while cleaning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery officials say a Georgia woman found a winning Powerball ticket in a stack of old tickets.

The discovery was made while cleaning. The winning ticket was purchased last September in Simpsonville. Officials said in a news release that the woman was visiting family in the Upstate when she bought the winning ticket at Mit Food Mart on West Georgia Road.

“My New Year’s resolution was to not let stuff pile up,” she said.

The ticket is worth $100,000. Along with that win, she found more winning tickets from S.C. and Georgia totaling $30.

Lottery officials say the winner was relieved to find the ticket before time ran out to claim her prize.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.75.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

For selling the claimed ticket, Mit Food Mart in Simpsonville received a commission of $1,000.

The estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $206 million.