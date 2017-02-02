Annual Taste of Central in Florence celebrates 10 years

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Organizers of the annual Taste of Central gala say the event’s tenth year was a success.

The Taste of Central was held from Thursday evening at the Central United Methodist Church in Florence.

“Tonight we had 34 food vendors ranging from local restaurants to our individual members. We also had over 200 silent auction items. We had over 400 attendees at just $10 per ticket. We could not have been more pleased with the turnout,” Linda Segars with Central United Methodist Church said.

The money raised this year will go to refinish the Davis Christian Life Center floor which is used by countless community groups and also home to the annual Taste of Central event.