Bill to Ban Private Ownership of Some Exotic Animals in SC Moves Forward

The South Carolina House passed a bill Thursday (2/2) that would make it illegal — with some exceptions — to own, buy or sell a large wild cat, a non-native bear or a great ape in the state.

One of those exceptions would allow you to keep such an animal until it dies, if you own it before the bill becomes law.

The vote to move the bill forward was 99-5. None of the five “no” votes were from local representatives.

However, five of the seven sponsors of the bill are from Horry County.

They are Representatives Heather Crawford (R-Socastee), Russell Fry (R-Surfside Beach), Greg Duckworth (R-North Myrtle Beach), Kevin Hardee (R-Loris) and Alan Clemmons (R-Myrtle Beach).

The bill is now in the state Senate.

