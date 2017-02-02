Florence County Veteran Affairs building delayed over air quality concerns

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – In 2015, the Florence County Council approved a budget of $1.2 million- under the second Penny Sales Tax to start construction on the new Veterans Affairs Administration building.

The building is estimated to be more than $100,000 over budget and the building is still not open.

Florence County Council Chairman Kent Caudle says of the 480 Capital Projects with Sales Tax 2, the Veterans Affairs Administration building is the only project over budget.

Additions like a ramp, electronic door opener, landscaping, a flag pole area and more pavement for parking made the project go over budget.

The administration building, near the Florence National Cemetery, will be used as office space for the Veteran Affairs department, a fellowship hall, conference rooms, and counseling for combat vets.

Many members of the County Council have close ties to the military, they hope to open the building within the next 2 months to properly honor each veteran in Florence County.

“It’s special to me because I lost a brother serving in the military. While he was in the military I lost him. He was my hero,” Caudle explains.

The Florence Veteran Affairs office was set to open last year but the buildings opening will be delayed because of mildew in the new building.

Florence County Council members say the biggest priority at this time is making sure the air quality is safe for Veterans and employees.

Florence County Council Chairman Kent Caudle says the final inspection of the building revealed mildew in the in the auditorium where the ceilings are arched.

Caudle says mildew was created by wet weather from October 2015 and 2016.

In addition with the building being closed, air was not circulating properly.

Several members of the County Council have close ties to the military they hope to resolve the air quality issues to properly honor each and every veteran in Florence County.

Caudle said, “We don’t want anyone’s health to be compromised because of the air quality. We want it to be fully functional when they open up.”

The building is set to open in about 2 months, when the air quality is restored.