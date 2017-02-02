FMU celebrates Black History Month

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) Francis Marion University honored Black History Month with an its annual Black History Month Celebration Thursday at the Chapman Auditorium in the McNair Science Building.

Dr. Randy Bridges, the superintendent of Florence School District One, presented the event’s keynote address. Bridges, named superintendent in 2015, has served as a public school educator for the past 35 years, filling the roles of teacher, middle and high school principal, and administrator at schools throughout the southeast. The celebration also featured musical and dance performances.

“Every single month we try to have cultural awareness. We also had the holocaust international remembrance program which we just had last month and we also had Hispanic Heritage Month. So we love to learn and to inform our students about different cultural diversity on campus,” Shenika Glover, Multicultural Board Chairperson at Francis Marion University, said.

The event was free and open to the public, and sponsored by the FMU Multicultural Advisory Board and the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Information above is from a submitted press release.