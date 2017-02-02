Have healthy message, will travel

LUMBERTON, NC – One of the challenges for community health education is access, or reaching populations where they can receive messages about better health. One segment of SeHealth’s Community Health Services (CHS) department has the capability of taking messages to neighboring communities with use of the Wellness on Wheels, or W.O.W., bus.

“This vehicle serves as a mobile classroom,” said CHS Coordinator Phillip Richardson. “The mobile unit can accommodate small classes for any age group where attendees can learn about healthy food choices, exercise or other beneficial messages to improve their health.”

In addition to SeHealth-sponsored events, CHS also takes the mobile unit to community and church events to help reach individuals where they live and worship.

Upcoming opportunities for learning on the W.O.W. bus include an open house event on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 2-3 p.m. at Southeastern Health Pembroke, 923 W. 3rd Street, and a free health screening and Exploring Healthy Habits & Fitness session on Tuesday, February 28 from Noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Robeson County Public Library in Lumberton.

For more information or to book the W.O.W. bus for your upcoming community event, call (910) 272-1187.