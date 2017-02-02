HopeHealth achieves ACE certification

FLORENCE, SC – HopeHealth was recently recognized as the first South Carolina community health center to be certified as an Advocacy Center of Excellence and the ninth center in the nation to achieve silver status.

An Advocacy Center of Excellence, or ACE, is any health center that has achieved National Association of Community Health Centers measures of advocacy success and demonstrated ongoing commitment to advocacy by making advocacy an organizational priority. ACE certification is awarded at three status levels – Bronze, Silver, and Gold – and the designation is valid for two years.

Staff advocates from HopeHealth will join the other 20 health centers that make up the South Carolina Primary Health Care Assocation at the State House on Feb. 14 , 2017. There, they will ask state lawmakers to support the essential work of health centers. In addition, Hopehealth leadership members will travel to Capitol Hill in March with the National Association of Community Health Centers to advocate for Congress to provide that same support. The major areas of concern for community health centers are: The repeal of the Affordable Care Act without an acceptable replacement, possible cuts to Medicaid, a potential 70 percent funding cut, and changes to the 340B pharmacy program funding.

Those wishing to express support for HopeHealth or other community health centers can sign up to become an advocate at saveourchcs.org. For more information, contact Tiffany Straus at tstraus@hope-health.org or call 843-245-2291.

HopeHealth is one of 21 nonprofit, federally qualified health centers in South Carolina and provides quality and affordable health care services to individuals in Florence, Clarendon, and Williamsburg Counties.

-This is from a Press Release.