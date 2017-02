Garden City, S.C. (WBTW) – An Horry County man is dead after he was shot Wednesday night. The incident happened at a home on Cambridge Circle.

The Horry County Coroner’s office tells News13 the 43 year old man died in the emergency room at Waccamaw Hospital just before 10:00pm.

An autopsy will take place Thursday morning. The name of the victim will be released once his family is notified.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the incident.