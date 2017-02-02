Horry County police on scene of shooting at Arrowhead home

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
5

Afton Court Shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they are investigating after a shooting was reported in the Arrowhead community of Horry County.

Cpl. Kenneth Marcus of the Horry County Police Department says 911 received a call with a “panicked person” around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Marcus says a second call also came in and identified their location as a home on Afton Court.

Horry County police confirm there is a shooting investigation underway and officers are aware that one victim was taken to an area hospital.

According to Marcus, officers are not looking for any suspects and there is no threat to the community.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s