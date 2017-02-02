Horry County police on scene of shooting at Arrowhead home

Afton Court Shooting
Afton Court Shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they are investigating after a shooting was reported in the Arrowhead community of Horry County.
Cpl. Kenneth Marcus of the Horry County Police Department says 911 received a call with a “panicked person” around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Marcus says a second call also came in and identified their location as a home on Afton Court.
Horry County police confirm there is a shooting investigation underway and officers are aware that one victim was taken to an area hospital.
According to Marcus, officers are not looking for any suspects and there is no threat to the community.