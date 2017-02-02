LongHorn Steakhouse explains you can still grill great steak in winter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Jami Ritchey and Amber Benoit from the LongHorn Steakhouse in Myrtle Beach joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday. They shared some tips on how to grill a great steak even indoors during the winter months. Watch the video to learn more, and find tips and recipes from LongHorn below. For more information about LongHorn Steakhouse or to find your nearest location, visit LongHornSteakhouse.com.

Grilling Tips: How to Grill a Great Steak

Below are a few tricks of the trade from chefs at LongHorn Steakhouse® to help you grill the perfect steak indoors this winter.

Selecting Your Steak

When selecting a steak, remember three things: cut, marbling and freshness.

Marbling is the whiteness that runs through the steak and makes it juicy.

Filets, sirloins and ribeyes are three common cuts you can find at your local grocer. Filets are lean and tender. They have a buttery texture and subtle flavor. Sirloins are also a tender cut and are very juicy. Bone-in Ribeye has the most marbling – and is the juiciest and most flavorful steak.

Fresh steak is always best because it guarantees the meat will be tender and juicy.

Seasoning Your Steak

Seasoning helps accentuates the flavor of the meat and can add another layer of taste to the meal.

For steaks, LongHorn has three secret, signature dry seasonings, but similar flavors can be achieved at home.

Combine salt, fresh cracked pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder and mix it together. Adjust the seasonings as needed.

Don’t be shy when seasoning. Season the steak boldly. Sprinkle and rub the seasoning on both sides of the meat, making sure it’s coated.

Grilling Your Steak

LongHorn uses two types of grills – a char-grill and a flat-top grill.

The flat-top grill has a similar surface to a sauté pan found in a home kitchen, which can be used to grill indoors.

If you’d like to get some grill marks on your steak, you can also use a grill pan.

Make sure the pan surface is very hot and add a tablespoon canola oil.

Place the steak in the center of the pan and turn the steak consistently every 3-4 minutes to ensure both sides get equal heat.

For the LongHorn Steakhouse experience at home, pair your perfectly grilled steak with a delicious side dish, like a sweet potato, fresh vegetables or macaroni and cheese.

Perfectly Grilled Ribeye

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Signature Outlaw Ribeye

Ingredients

4 18-oz. bone-in ribeye steaks

3 tablespoons of salt

1 tablespoon of pepper

1 tablespoon of granulated onion powder

1 tablespoon of granulated garlic powder

Directions

If grilling outdoors, clean and spray oil your grill, heat to 550 degrees F. If grilling indoors, preheat sauté pan or indoor grill to high heat.

Season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.

Place seasoned steaks on grill. Grill to your desired degree of doneness.

Remove steaks from grill.

Plate each steak and enjoy!

Recipe serves four.

Smoked Sausage and Cheese Board

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Winter Peak Season Menu – Pork sausage and crispy fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds with spicy pickles and Dijon mustard.

Ingredients

2 cups of smoked pork sausage

2 cups of fried cheese curds

1 bottle of light- or medium-bodied lager

2 eggs

2 ½ cups of flour

½ cup of corn starch

½ teaspoon of baking powder

¼ cup of canola oil

½ cup of spicy pickles

½ cup of Dijon mustard

Directions

Cut pork sausages into bite-size pieces, and bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Whisk eggs in a medium bowl, then add beer.

Mix in 1 ½ cups of flour, baking powder salt to taste.

Place 1 cup of flour in a separate bowl. Coat cheese curds in flour, then dip in batter.

Heat ½ cup of canola oil in a skillet on medium-high heat.

Fry cheese curds in batches, being careful not to crowd the pan.

When curds are golden brown in color, remove from oil with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel-lined plate.

Place pork sausages on a serving board with the fried cheese curds.

Serve with spicy pickles and Dijon mustard.

Recipe serves four.

Connect with LongHorn at Facebook.com/LongHornSteakhouse, Twitter.com/LongHornSteaks and Instagram.com/LongHornSteaks.