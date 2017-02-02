McLeod Health “Go Red for Women” Day events

FLORENCE, SC – McLeod Health announced the following Red Heart events for Friday, February 3. Participants have the option of attending any of the events listed below. You are also encouraged to dress in red. Heart Disease is the number one killer of women. Too many women die each year because they weren’t aware of this important fact. You will learn how lives can be saved when women know the risk factors for heart disease and the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.
8:30 AM
Join us for a Light
Breakfast
with our
Morning
Speaker
*Little River
McLeod Seacoast Auxiliary Room
4000 Hwy 9 E., Suite 265, Little River, SC
Dr. William Jackson
McLeod Cardiology Associates
12 NOON
Join us for a Light
Luncheon
with the
Afternoon
Speaker
Nearest You
*Cheraw
Cheraw Matheson
Memorial Library
227 Huger Street
Cheraw, SC
Dr. Eva M. Rzucidlo
McLeod Vascular Associates
*Florence
McLeod Plaza Auditorium
800 E. Cheves Street
Florence, SC
Dr. Scot Schultz
McLeod Cardiothoracic
Surgical Associates
*Florence
McLeod Health
& Fitness Center
2437 Willwood Drive
Florence, SC
Dr. Anil Om
McLeod Cardiology Associates
*Sumter
Hamptons Restaurant
4 W. Hampton Avenue
Sumter, SC
Dr. Dennis Lang
McLeod Cardiology Associates
*Manning
McLeod Health
Clarendon Cafeteria
10 Hospital Street
Manning, SC
Dr. Ryan Garbalosa
McLeod Cardiology Associates
*Dillon
McLeod Dillon
Auxiliary Room
301 E. Jackson Street
Dillon, SC
Dr. John W. Patton
McLeod Cardiology Associates