McLeod Health “Go Red for Women” Day events

FLORENCE, SC – McLeod Health announced the following Red Heart events for Friday, February 3. Participants have the option of attending any of the events listed below. You are also encouraged to dress in red. Heart Disease is the number one killer of women. Too many women die each year because they weren’t aware of this important fact. You will learn how lives can be saved when women know the risk factors for heart disease and the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

8:30 AM

Join us for a Light

Breakfast

with our

Morning

Speaker

*Little River

McLeod Seacoast Auxiliary Room

4000 Hwy 9 E., Suite 265, Little River, SC

Dr. William Jackson

McLeod Cardiology Associates

12 NOON

Join us for a Light

Luncheon

with the

Afternoon

Speaker

Nearest You

*Cheraw

Cheraw Matheson

Memorial Library

227 Huger Street

Cheraw, SC

Dr. Eva M. Rzucidlo

McLeod Vascular Associates

*Florence

McLeod Plaza Auditorium

800 E. Cheves Street

Florence, SC

Dr. Scot Schultz

McLeod Cardiothoracic

Surgical Associates

*Florence

McLeod Health

& Fitness Center

2437 Willwood Drive

Florence, SC

Dr. Anil Om

McLeod Cardiology Associates

*Sumter

Hamptons Restaurant

4 W. Hampton Avenue

Sumter, SC

Dr. Dennis Lang

McLeod Cardiology Associates

*Manning

McLeod Health

Clarendon Cafeteria

10 Hospital Street

Manning, SC

Dr. Ryan Garbalosa

McLeod Cardiology Associates

*Dillon

McLeod Dillon

Auxiliary Room

301 E. Jackson Street

Dillon, SC

Dr. John W. Patton

McLeod Cardiology Associates