Multi-agency investigation yields arrest of suspect in violent crimes across Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) -Investigators say they have arrested a man accused of committing several violent crimes in Georgetown after a multi-agency investigation on Wednesday.

Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, along with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown police and SLED executed a search warrant and arrested Raekwon Grant who was locked in a house on Congdon Street. Officers say Grant refused to allow police, who surrounded the home for almost two hours, inside the home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was obtained, forced entry was made and Grant was arrested without incident.

The release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says Grant was wanted for Assault & Battery second degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault of a high and aggravated nature and contempt of court.

When Grant was arrested, officials discovered cocaine hidden in his shoe and a stolen, loaded pistol with a laser sight and extended magazine hidden inside the home.

The release says Grant was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and is being held on bond.

The DEU is comprised of numerous agencies with the 15th Judicial Circuit including the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Police Department, Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach DPS, Conway Police Department, Surfside Beach Police Department, Andrews Police Department, Coastal Carolina University DPS, 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Aynor Police Department.