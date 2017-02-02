New Police Chief plans to stamp out Lake City gang activity

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City’s new police chief took the post just over a week ago and is already outlining strategies to prevent crime, beginning with tackling the city’s gang problem. Chief Kipp Coker, who is originally from the Pee Dee area, replaced Interim Police Chief John Kelly on Jan. 23.

Chief Coker says gang related crime is a growing problem that he wants to stop, and he’s starting by hiring a new officer to specialize in gang activity.

“I’ve been here two weeks now and every time I listen to the radio it’s a juvenile creating some of these calls – most of these calls,” Chief Kipp Coker said.

The chief hopes the new officer will help figure out which parts of the city have a gang problem, and bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“Just this month I’m sending him to a gang conference to learn more about the gangs. In March I’m sending him to a school to learn everything about gangs,” Coker says. ‘It’s not all about locking people up and putting them in jail, it’s teaching them the right way to live and grow their community.”

The new chief describes the gangs in Lake City as home-grown versions of larger, more well known gangs like the Bloods, Crips, and Folk Nation. He also says its not uncommon for gangs to initiate members by asking them to commit crimes like shootings or burglaries.

According to Coker, one of the ways to achieve the ultimate goal of preventing crime is to change the culture and stop kids from going down the wrong road at an early age.

“They see the parents and say ‘my mom and dad has done this all their lives, so it’s okay for me to do it’. So we have to get in these schools, teach these children and also meet with the parents and say ‘look lets change the culture’.”