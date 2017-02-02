Ocean Lakes Family Campground’s 17th Annual Beach n’ Boogie Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Ocean Lakes Family Campground will host its 17th Annual Beach n’ Boogie Weekend Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 with live performances by two of the top bands in beach music and shag lessons featuring legendary shag instructor Judy Duke. The family-friendly event is open exclusively to guests of the campground.

Beach n’ Boogie Weekend will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 with a concert by The Embers, a band that started touring in 1958 and has defined the beach music genre. The band also is a member of the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. The live music continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 with a concert by The Catalinas, which celebrates its 60th anniversary of making chart-topping beach music this year. Also Saturday, legendary shag instructor Judy Duke will give shag lessons from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Beach n’ Boogie events will be in the Ocean Lakes Recreation Center, which is just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean.

Guests purchase a wristband that is good for admission to all Beach n’ Boogie concerts and activities. Cost is $20 in advance or $25 at the door for adults; $5 for children between ages 4 and 11. Buy tickets at OceanLakes.com or call the ticket hotline at 1-843-828-4856.

-This is from a Press Release.