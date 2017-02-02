Florence man killed in Francis Marion Road shooting

Published: Updated:
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday evening.

According to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby, deputies were called to a location on Francis Marion Road just before Liberty Chapel Road around 6:30 p.m.

Kirby said deputies found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound.  The victim was taken to McLeod Health for treatment and later died, Kirby said. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identifies the victim as Malcolm Kindred Kemmerlin, 55, of Florence.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Kirby said deputies are continuing to investigate this incident.

 

