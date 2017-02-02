One injured after being shot through window of Lake City thrift store

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Disability Thrift Store around noon Thursday about a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

A release from Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office says one person was struck with what is believed to be a bullet fired through a window from outside the store located on South Ron McNair Boulevard. Witnesses told investigators they heard at least two shots fired.

Nunn says the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. Deputies say the injury did not appear to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.