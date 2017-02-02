Police seize 9 malnourished dogs from Darlington home, arrest owner

Darlington Animal Neglect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police arrested one woman and seized nine animals after they were called to a home on Pinehaven Avenue Tuesday on a report of animal neglect.

On arrival, officers saw five dogs tied up outside with no food, water, or shelter. “The dogs appeared to be malnourished, very thin, with their ribs showing,” the police report said.

The report says four more animals were located inside the house, but the door was locked and the officers were unable to find the owner.

According to police, the owner arrived just after the nine dogs were loaded up. The woman said she went to the home every day to feed the dogs and give them water. Responding officers noted in police reports “you can tell the animals have not been taken care of for a while.”

The owner, Brittany Guffey,was taken into custody and advised that the dogs were being seized, according to the police report.

Booking records show Guffey was charged with ill treatment of animals, driving under suspension and failure to return drivers license after suspension. Guffey was released Wednesday afternoon after posting bond.

The animals were taken to the Darlington County Animal Shelter where staff provided the dogs with food and water and evaluated them.