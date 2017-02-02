Southeastern Health February events

LUMBERTON, NC – Southeastern Health announced the following events for February.

Nutrition Session: Nutrition Bingo

Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo on Friday, February 3 at 8:45 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Wake Up to Wellness: Tobacco Use in the Elderly

Wake up and learn about your good health on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. Medical Student Bianca Rad will present a program about the effects of smoking in the elderly. The event is sponsored by Biggs Park Mall and C.H.E.C. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Diabetes Support Group

The Diabetes Support Group will hold their monthly meeting in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall on Tuesday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Nutrition Session: Nutrition Jeopardy

Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition jeopardy on Thursday, February 9 at 8:45 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Health Session: Positive effects of swimming on heart health

Learn about your good health on Friday, February 10 at 9 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. Robeson Community College Respiratory Therapy Student Kristen Deese will present a program about how swimming affects your heart. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Nutrition Session: Smoothie Demo

Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host a smoothie demo on Monday, February 13 at Noon in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Wake Up to Wellness: All about the Heart Center

Wake up and learn about your good health on Tuesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. SeHealth Heart and Vascular Coordinator Bryan Hilbourn will present a program about services offered by the center. The event is sponsored by Biggs Park Mall and C.H.E.C. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Walk with a Doc: Women and Heart Disease

Gibson Cancer Center Provider Catherine Gaines, PA-C, will host Walk with a Doc on Thursday, February 16 at 11 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information call (910) 671-9393.

Health Session: Heart healthy choices at the grocery store

Learn about your good health on Friday, February 17 at 9 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. Robeson Community College Respiratory Therapy Student Courtney Bledsoe will present a program about how to shop for heart healthy items at the grocery store. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

PrivilegesPlus: Double Bunco

Southeastern Health’s PrivilegesPlus group will play double bunco on Monday, February 20 at 3 p.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Snack and Learn: Smoking Cessation

Learn about your good health and enjoy a healthy snack on Wednesday, February 22 at 11 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. Gibson Cancer Center Provider Catherine Gaines, PA-C, will present a program about quitting smoking. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Nutrition Session: Nutrition Bingo

Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo on Thursday, February 23 at 8:45 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Health Session: Signs and symptoms of a heart attack and early detection

Learn about your good health on Friday, February 24 at 9 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. Robeson Community College Respiratory Therapy Student Brooke Ray will present a program about heart attacks. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Wake Up to Wellness: Heart Healthy Exercise

Wake up and learn about your good health on Tuesday, February 28 at 9 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. Clinical Exercise Physiologist and Manager of SeHealth’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Department Candace Langston will present a program about exercising for your heart. The event is sponsored by Biggs Park Mall and C.H.E.C. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Hospice volunteer training

Southeastern Hospice will host a training course for new volunteers interested in assisting hospice patients and their families in homes or at Southeastern Hospice House. Prospective volunteers are required to attend all sessions, which will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings, March 2 – 23, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive in Lumberton. Volunteers must consent to a background check (paid for by the agency) as well as a TB skin test and flu vaccination (also provided by the agency). Each volunteer session is designed to increase awareness of issues important to the care of dying patients and their families, including hospice philosophy, grief, concepts of dying, family dynamics; communication skills, and aging. Applications will be accepted through February 23, 2017. To register or for more information, contact Southeastern Hospice Volunteer Program Leader Sheryl Taylor at 910-734-2436.