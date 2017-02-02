‘Tech Tour’ designed to support startups in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Technology Council is bring a “Tech Tour” to Myrtle Beach to help entrepreneurs launch and develop their own business.

The technology leaders want to offer entrepreneurs more resources to open a business at the beach, and that’s part of the reason for bringing entrepreneur Paul Singh to the Grand Strand with the North American Tech Tour.

“We want to support them (entrepreneurs) the best way we can,” says Jason Green with the Grand Strand Technology Council. “There are individuals out there that have ideas that are practically world-changing.”

In a community that thrives on tourism, Grand Strand leaders want to make sure businesses stay alive.

“We really need to showcase what our entrepreneurs our doing but bring in some very well-known entrepreneurs in other spaces to come here and impart the knowledge to our local community,” says Green.

Singh announced In an online video that he will lead the tour and provide networking opportunities and mentoring sessions for people looking to invest or start a business.

Myrtle Beach city leaders say there is room for a variety of businesses to operate successfully.

“We’re excited about it because there are lots of opportunities,” explains Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea. “We have a tourism-based economy, so restaurants, hotels, retail is big here, but we’d like to diversify that.”

Kruea says the North American Tech Tour is a great way to get more businesses to come to Myrtle Beach. The tour starts on February 21 and will include the list of events below. Those interested can RSVP to the events here.

Kickoff Reception: Feb 20 5:30-9:00 p.m. at the Wall College of Business in Conway.

Founders Roundtable: Why Not The Grand Strand? Feb 21 10:30-11:45 a.m. at the Grand Strand Technology Council office at 2999 Waccamaw Blvd in Myrtle Beach.

Fundraising 101: Feb 21 3:00-4:15 p.m. at the Conway Innovation

Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Feb 22 9:00-10:15 a.m. at the Grand Strand Technology Council office at 2999 Waccamaw Blvd in Myrtle Beach.