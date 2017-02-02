Stormtracker13 Thursday Forecast

The warm weather we have seen the past few days is coming to an end. A cold front will move across the Carolinas tonight, bringing clouds and a few showers… and much cooler weather. Temperatures will dip into the 40s tonight, then only warm into the low to mid 50s tomorrow. High pressure will move in for the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but it will still be cold. Night time low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s this weekend, and high temperatures on Saturday will only be near 50. It will start to warm up on Sunday with some spots getting close to 60. There is also a slight chance for a shower on Sunday, but most of the rain should stay offshore. A warming trend will continue to start next week. It will warm into the 60s on Monday, close to 70 Tuesday, and low to mid 70s Wednesday. A strong cold front will move through late Wednesday with some rain, then much cooler weather for Thursday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers. Highs 52 inland, 54 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.