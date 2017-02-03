Around Town: Monster Jam

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Monster Jam will be rolling into Florence this weekend for some high energy, family fun.

Friday, February 3 at 7pm

Saturday, February 4 at 1:00pm & 7:00pm

Pit Party Saturday, February 4 10:30am – 12:00pm

Gates open one hour prior to each show.

Located at the Florence Civic Center – 3300 W Radio Dr, Florence, South Carolina 29501

Monster Jam® is the most action-packed live event on four wheels where world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds in both monster truck racing and freestyle competitions. Celebrating 25 years of adrenaline-charged family entertainment, Monster Jam combines spontaneous entertainment with the ultimate off-road, motorsport competition. Monster Jam features the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-DTM, El Toro Loco®, Monster Mutt® and many more. Monster Jam events leave you on the edge of your seat as these competitors thrill fans with jaw-dropping displays of gravity-defying feats.

Featuring: Grave Digger driven by Pablo Huffaker, Monster Mutt driven by Kevin Crocker, Aftershock driven by Bob Robbins, Krazy Train driven by Lloyd Twitchell, Raminator, Rammunition driven by TBD, Toxic driven by Cory Snyder and USA-1 driven by Roger Gauger.

*Trucks/drivers subject to change.

Pit Party:

The Monster Jam® Pit Party provides unprecedented access to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers – you can meet the drivers, get their autographs, take photos and see the trucks up close. It’s a unique experience in the world of motorsports. Only available for the Saturday 1pm show.

