Hartsville, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a single car crash in Darlington County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:00 Thursday night on New Hopewell Road near Melody Lane. That is located between Hartsville and Society Hill.

Troopers say the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, ran off the left side of the road and hit several trees.

The Darlington County Coroner has not released the drivers name.

The crash remains under investigation.