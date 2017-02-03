Deputies look for suspect in deadly shooting on Francis Marion Road

Related Coverage Florence man killed in Francis Marion Road shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the man responsible for shooting and killing a 55-year-old man Wednesday on Francis Marion Road.

According to Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office, investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Joe Smith, 39, of Florence.

Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby says deputies were called to Francis Marion Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man with a gunshot wound. Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken says Malcolm Kindred “Kenny” Kemmerlin died after being taken to the hospital.

Smith is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Smith is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers.