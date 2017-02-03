Florence March of Dimes to host March for Babies kick off

FLORENCE, SC – The March of Dimes will kick off their 2017 March for Babies fundraising campaign in Florence on Tuesday, February 7 , 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at McLeod Health and Fitness.

Families and businesses throughout the greater Pee Dee are invited to attend and start raising funds for March for Babies, which will be held on May 6, 2017at the McLeod Health and Fitness.

During the kick off, participants will have the opportunity to meet the 2017 Executive Leadership team, pick up fundraising materials, and hear from team captains and Circle of Champions. Top fundraisers from 2016 will also be recognized. To register for the Kick off, contact Dee Anne Miller at Dmmiller@marchofdimes.org.

March for Babies raises funds for vital research to help prevent premature birth and birth defects. Funds raised also support community programs that help moms have full-term pregnancies. South Carolina continues to have one of the highest premature birth rates in the country, and the March of Dimes urges everyone to helping us continue working to give every baby a fighting chance.

For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs. Find out how you can help raise funds to prevent premature birth and birth defects. Register for March for Babies at marchforbabies.org. For the latest resources and information, visit marchofdimes.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

