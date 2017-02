FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Police are seeking a man wanted on charges of criminal sexual conduct and armed robbery.

A press release from Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says officers are looking for Tyrell Lezzell Singletary.

Officers say the charges stem from an incident that happened Friday morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Singletary is considered armed and dangerous by police. Anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police at 843-665-3191.