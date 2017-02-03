Former Clarendon County officer charged with Misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, SC – The State Law Enforcement Division has arrested a Clarendon County man in connection with a 2015 incident involving sexual relations while on duty.

According to a SLED press release, Lee Griffin Green, 38, was charged with Misconduct in office. If convicted, Green could face up to 10 years in prison. The arrest warrant states Griffin was a Clarendon County deputy when the alleged incident occurred.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.