Former Dillon QB McCall dismissed from CCU football team

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina has dismissed quarterback Avery McCall from the football team, the school confirmed to News13 Friday night.

Associate Athletics Director Mike Cawood told News13’s Julia Morris that the freshman was let go after failing to live up to his responsibilities associated with coach Joe Moglia’s “Be A Man” program. Cawood said he believes that McCall will remain enrolled at the university.

McCall played in two games as a true freshman in 2016 as the Chanticleers dealt with multiple injuries at quarterback. He attempted just two passes and completed both.

The Dillon product was a star in high school, becoming the first player in state history to start at quarterback on four state championship teams. He won WBTW’s Blitz Player of the Year award as a junior and senior.

Moglia has promoted his “Be A Man” (BAM) program since becoming the school’s head coach prior to the 2012 season. He stresses the importance of “standing on your own two feet and learning to take responsibility for yourself,” according to a description of the program on coachjoemoglia.com. The website also says that everyone associated with the program is expected to live up to that responsibility. The BAM philosophy “has everything to do with being a great leader. A great leader has a respect for others and cares about other people in his or her charge. Everybody on our team is somebody’s son or brother and there is a responsibility associated with that.”

Coastal Carolina has six quarterbacks on its 2017 spring roster. The Chanticleers most recent signing class features two, including a Syracuse transfer who enrolled in January.