Grand Strand Health’s February support groups and childbirth classes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The following support groups have scheduled meetings at HealthFinders in the Coastal Grand Mall in February. For more information, please call (843) 692-4444.

The Spinal Cord Injury Support Group will met on Wednesday, February 1 at 6 pm.

The Cushing’s Syndrome Support Group will meet on Tuesday, February 14 at 1 pm.

The Stroke Support Group will meet on Tuesday, February 14 at 2 pm.

The Prostate Cancer Support Group that was scheduled for Wednesday, February 8 has been cancelled.

The ARC Support Group will meet on Monday, February 20 at 5:30 pm.

The Grief Support Group will meet on Tuesday, February 21 at 1:30 pm.

HealthFinders is Grand Strand Health’s community resource center, located inside Coastal Grand Mall beside Dillard’s. HealthFinders offers low cost, walk-in cholesterol and A1C screenings Monday through Friday from 10 am – 7 pm and Saturday from 10 am – 6 pm.

Grand Strand Health announces a series of childbirth education classes for February. It is suggested that parents take these classes eight weeks prior to the baby’s due date.

A one-day, six-hour Prepared Childbirth course will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 9 am – 3 pm at Grand Strand Medical Center. The fee for the course is $50.

A Sibling Preparation class for children ages 3-10 is scheduled at Grand Strand Medical Center on Sunday, February 19 from 2 – 3 pm. The class is free.

A Maternity Center Tour will be offered at Grand Strand Medical Center on Sunday, February 19 from 3:30 – 4 pm. The tour is free.

Classes offered at HealthFinders inside Coastal Grand Mall are: Infant Care on Saturday,

February 11 from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm and Breastfeeding on Saturday, February 11 from

1:30 – 3:30 pm. Both classes are free. Infant/Child CPR and First Aid is offered on Saturday, February 18 from 10 am – 2 pm. The fee is $15 per person.

All classes are taught by a Grand Strand Health obstetrics nurse. Pre-registration is required for all classes. To register, please call (843) 692-4444 or visit MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events.