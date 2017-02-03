Missing woman’s body recovered from Galivants Ferry crash

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – The body of a missing woman was recovered from a crash scene Friday afternoon in Galivants Ferry.

According to Horry County Police, officers responded to an accident on Pee Dee Road, where they discovered a missing 28-year-old woman inside the vehicle. Officers say no foul play is suspected, and South Carolina Highway Patrol will begin an investigation.

Pee Dee Road at Gunters Island Road is blocked in both directions to allow officers to conduct an accident investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Horry County Fire Rescue dive teams were used to assist law enforcement agencies in pulling the car from the ditch in Galivants Ferry Friday afternoon.

The name of the woman found in the car has not been released.