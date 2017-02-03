Officials work to fix collapsed sewer line in West Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Recently we told you about a sewer line collapse in one Florence neighborhood. We spoke to city officials who say the project could prove longer and more costly than first thought.

Complaints of a bad smell and water overflowing in West Florence near Lake Oakdale led to the discovery of the collapsed line, which city officials say could ultimately cost hundreds of thousands to fix.

The stream has slowed in recent weeks since we first saw video sent from a viewer of a large overflowing sewer line. Public works director Michael Hemingway said this is because contractors are now working to bypass the section of pipe that is damaged to try and eliminate the sewage overflow.

Hemingway said it can be slow going to clear rights-of-way near busy roads before work can begin on the bypass solution. Until the bypass can be put in place, public works officials said they are continuously monitoring and making operational changes in the system so that the overflow doesn’t get worse.

The other problem is a sewer main under I-95 that has to be fixed as well. The city manager said work there is slow because requirements from the state Department of Transportation only allow them to work certain places and times.

Department of Health and Environmental Control officials we spoke to said they are continually doing testing for contamination near the leak and that there is no threat to the public.