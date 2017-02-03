REPORT: 15-year-old accused of sending nude photos in group message

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to Socastee High School this week after several students reported they had been receiving nude photos in a group message.

The report from Horry County police says a 15-year-old male was arrested the Tuesday morning and issued a juvenile summon for disseminating obscene material.

The students told police an unknown person sent a text message to the group chat that said “everybody send nudes of people” then began sending photos of several females “exposing their private areas,” the report says. The number of people in the original group conversation “increased tremendously” as members began inviting other people into the group, officers report.

When officers and school administrators made contact with the student accused of sending the messages, he admitted to sending photos of seven different females. Four of the victims were from out of state and three were Horry County residents.