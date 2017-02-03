Suspect killed by North Carolina state troopers after ‘armed confrontation’ on I-95

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – A police chase spanning North and South Carolina led to a trooper involved shooting early Friday morning.

Sgt. Michael Baker with North Carolina Department of Public Safety says North Carolina Highway Patrol was asked around 7:15 a.m. to help the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in the chase of a murder suspect out of South Carolina. The chase occurred on Interstate 95, north of Rowland, near the South Carolina and North Carolina state line. Sgt. Baker adds.

North Carolina troopers made several attempts to stop the suspect’s car, and once the vehicle finally stopped, “an armed confrontation ensured, and the suspect died on the scene,” says Sgt. Baker.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon confirms the man killed by North Carolina state troopers was a murder suspect in a Marlboro County killing that happened on Adamsville Road early Friday morning. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate, which is the protocol for trooper involved shootings. The two troopers involved will be placed on administrative duty, confirms Sgt. Baker, which is also protocol.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports I-95 south is closed near exit 7, Raynham Road near Lumberton due to police activity. The road is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Friday, reports NCDOT. The recommended reroute is Exit 10 (US-301), then take a right and follow US-301 south. Continue following US-301 south to NC-130, take a left onto NC-130 and follow to re-access I-95.

It’s unclear at this time for what the deceased suspect was wanted or why the person was running from police.