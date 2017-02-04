Bennettsville officials consider future of city animal shelter

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Big chances are taking place in Bennettsville, months after an online post exposed poor conditions at the city’s animal shelter.

In the time since, Mayor Heath Harpe and his administration have joined together with county officials and the local humane society to not only clean up at the shelter, but also protect other animals in Bennettsville.

“We’re ready for new intake,” said Mayor Harpe. The mayor knows just how far the animal shelter building has come in just a few short months.

After becoming aware of the conditions at the city animal shelter–city officials along with Marlboro County Humane Society volunteers–spent several hours last November cleaning the shelter and making sure the animals inside got proper medical treatment.

“Most of the animals have been rescued and have new homes,” Harpe explained.

The remaining dogs were taken in by Marlboro County Humane Society until they found new homes as well. Once the animals moved out, the repairs could begin.

“The ceiling was added where it was falling down,” Harpe demonstrated. “We painted all throughout, cleaned, new fans added, new sinks.”

The building is now ready for new tenants, but city and county officials aren’t totally sure that’s the best plan for Bennettsville.

“With the age of this facility, we looked at the repairs here as a temporary solution on the way to a long-term solution,” said the mayor.

Mayor Harpe said that long-term solution will likely include an agreement with Marlboro County Humane Society, which would house any future animals take in by city animal control.

“They were receptive to it, and the repairs in here were ongoing, so that just moved and progressed quickly,” Harpe said.

For now, Mayor Harpe wanted to thank his community for coming together to solve a problem in the city.

“It’s been a group effort, a joint effort, getting everything straightened out,” Harpe said.

Mayor Harpe said the city will continue to have one animal control officer on the payroll no matter. He also said that while that contract with Marlboro County Humane Society is not a done deal just yet, he does expect that to happen at the next Bennettsville City Council meeting later this month.