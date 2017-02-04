Family remembers man killed while trying to save neighbors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family and friends of a man who died trying to stop a violent home invasion gathered to remember him on Saturday.

They met at 11 a.m. at the mobile home park on Dickerson Pike, where Anthony Jacobs lived and worked as a maintenance man. This is also where he ultimately lost his life.

Saturday marks one year since Jacobs was killed while trying to save his neighbors.





Detectives told News 2 three men burst through his neighbors’ front door, handcuffed them and threatened them.

That’s when Jacobs ran inside and wrestled with one of the gunmen. He was shot in the neck and later died.

Jacob’s father, Norman, says he thinks about his son every day.

“You never think of having to bury one of your own, one of your kids, especially.”

Detective Jesse Holt has become emotionally invested in the case, hoping for justice for the Jacobs family.

“It’s important for the family to know their case has not been forgotten, this has not been forgotten,” explained Detective Holt. “He is a true victim in this that did not deserve what happened to him.

Metro police are looking for two black men and one white man in the 25 to 35 age range.





Two were armed with handguns and the third had an assault rifle.

Police believe the suspects have access to clothing with embroidered sewn on badges, similar to clothing law enforcement or bounty hunters may wear.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-Crime.

