FSD1 students compete in round 1 of the Spelling Bee

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – More than 100 Florence School District One (FSD1) students competed in the first round of the Spelling Dee Saturday morning. Eleven years ago, organizer Sam Fryer said, “We wanted to create and support educational competitions in the district.”

The top 10 students from each elementary school in the district bet out 2,000 students for the chance to compete at the Francis Marion University (FMU) Performing Arts Center.

Emily and Michael Blackburn, the parents of Carver Elementary school fourth grader Caroline, say this is the 1st time she advanced to round one of the spelling bee. “We are very excited and proud. This is a big accomplishment for her because she is a very anxious child. So, for her to get up there in front of everyone and do this is huge for her,” Blackburn said.

News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson was one of the word callers.