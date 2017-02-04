Golf tournament raises money for school damaged in hurricane

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of golfers got out on the green to support a school that sustained damage during Hurricane Matthew on Saturday.

The Lord’s Children Preschool, Kindergarten and First Grade held it’s 18th annual Golf Tournament of Angels at Tidewater Golf Club in North Myrtle Beach. Members of the North Myrtle Beach High School golf team also came out for the event. The fundraiser was particularly important this year because flooding from Hurricane Matthew damaged one of the school’s playgrounds, as well as the heating and air system. Though the school has fixed most of those issues, director Debbie Smithson says the school now needs to replenish what it spent on all the repair expenses. “The past year we’ve had the most trouble because of Hurricane Matthew. Our playground was underwater for about 9 months. The children got September to play in it but then really didn’t get back into it until the end of the school year.”