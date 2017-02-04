Grand Strand Health offers free health screenings and discounted blood tests

health-fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of people took advantage of free health screenings and discounted blood testing at Grand Strand Health’s 36th annual Health Fair.

They poured into Coastal Grand Mall Saturday morning, where more than 50 healthcare professionals and providers took part in the event. They provided free health screenings for blood pressure, hearing, and oxygen saturation, as well as a demonstration on how to check your own blood sugar level. Grand Strand Health also offered blood testing for $30. The 30 panel blood test included cholesterol, thyroid and glucose levels.

Grand Strand Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Schwartz says the annual fair is an “opportunity for the community to possibly identify where they might have health care issues that they were not aware of. For example, maybe they get their blood sugar checked and they find out that it’s high and they weren’t aware that they could possibly be pre-diabetic.” Approximately 3,000 people participated in last year’s health fair, and about 1,300 of them received blood testing.

