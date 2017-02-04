High school hoops roundup, Feb. 3

West Florence guard Sharone Wright, Jr. during a game at Sumter.
Scores from high school basketball games played Friday, Feb. 3

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Carvers Bay 78, Johnsonville 53

Charleston Collegiate 73, North Myrtle Beach Christian 48

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 83, Marlboro Academy 27

Conway 44, South Florence 40

Dillon 72, Georgetown 47

Florence Christian 57, Orangeburg Prep 51, OT

Lee Central 74, Cheraw 56

Marion 103, Andrews 78

Marlboro County 45, St. James 30

Pee Dee Academy 64, Dillon Christian 55

Socastee 57, Carolina Forest 52

Sumter 61, West Florence 52

Timmonsville 52, McBee 47

Wilson 81, North Myrtle Beach 55

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cheraw 35, Lee Central 34

Florence Christian 32, Orangeburg Prep 21

Loris 46, Lake City 28

Mullins 71, Latta 52

North Myrtle Beach 60, Wilson 54

St. James 52, Marlboro County 30

Timmonsville 46, McBee 17

Waccamaw 41, Aynor 13

