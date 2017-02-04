Local players sign college scholarships

Click the video for coverage of some of the local athletes who signed on National Signing Day, including:
Jonah Booth (Conway) – Limestone
Jacob Evers (Marlboro County) – Limestone
Eric Blair (Marlboro County) – Limestone
Nick Broady (Marlboro County) – Limestone
Chad Quick (Marlboro County) – Limestone
Tyler Lilly (Cheraw) – North Greenville
Jalen Gomillion (Latta) – Charleston (W. Va.)
Justin Hall (Latta) – Charleston (W. Va.)
Ontario McClellan (Latta) – St. Andrews
Hykeem White (South Florence) – Georgia Military
Kanore McKinnon (Dillon) – Georgia Military
Chase Brill (Myrtle Beach) – North Greenville
Caroline Spence (West Florence) – South Carolina swimming