Local players sign college scholarships

conan-gasque By Published: Updated:
Conway linebacker Jonah Booth signs with Limestone on National Signing Day.
Conway linebacker Jonah Booth signs with Limestone on National Signing Day.

Click the video for coverage of some of the local athletes who signed on National Signing Day, including:

Jonah Booth (Conway) – Limestone

Jacob Evers (Marlboro County) – Limestone

Eric Blair (Marlboro County) – Limestone

Nick Broady (Marlboro County) – Limestone

Chad Quick (Marlboro County) – Limestone

Tyler Lilly (Cheraw) – North Greenville

Jalen Gomillion (Latta) – Charleston (W. Va.)

Justin Hall (Latta) – Charleston (W. Va.)

Ontario McClellan (Latta) – St. Andrews

Hykeem White (South Florence) – Georgia Military

Kanore McKinnon (Dillon) – Georgia Military

Chase Brill (Myrtle Beach) – North Greenville

Caroline Spence (West Florence) – South Carolina swimming

