McColl Town Council member charged with DUI

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – McColl Town Council Member Franklin Vanduwey Carlisle was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Saturday morning around 4a.m. according to the Marlboro County booking.

Carlisle is listed as an elected Council member of McColl under the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s website.

Carlise was release with a personal recognizance (PR) bond.

McColl Police Chief Tommy Langley said with Carlisle being a Town Council member the Department had to turn the incident over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon says the DUI charge was given by the SCHP.

SCHP was not able to provide additional information at this time.

