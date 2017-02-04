Myrtle Beach Police join hundreds of Polar Bear Plungers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people lined up along the beach for the Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, including local law enforcement.

A team of 23 Myrtle Beach Police officers and their family members joined more than 700 plungers at the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon. Together they raised more than $8,000 for Special Olympics South Carolina. Many of the officers were first time plungers, but Assistant Chief of Police Amy Prock says they will definitely be back next year. “We definitely want to do anything we can to help not only special Olympics but other great programs within our community, and this is just one of many that we like to help. We’ll definitely have more team members next year and we hope to get a lot of our other law enforcement partners involved.”