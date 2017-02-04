Police searching for woman after two armed robberies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a woman, and possibly a second suspect, after two armed robberies early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Shannon Castle with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the first robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of 62nd Avenue North and Bypass 17, which is in Horry County Police’s jurisdiction.

The second robbery happened around 3 a.m. at Scotchman on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.

Sgt. Castle said no injuries were reported with either incident.

