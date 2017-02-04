Ruling on executive order could allow Zinouri faster re-entry to U.S.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – With the recent objection to President Trump’s travel ban by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Federal Judge(s), those with visas attempting to re-enter the U.S. that were previously denied could be returning soon.

This is the hope for the family, friends, and Upstate community that have rallied behind the safe and quick return of Nazanin Zinouri, who was detained in Dubai after cutting short her trip to visit family in Tehran.

Eric Martinez, the founder and CEO of Modjoul where Zinouri is currently employed, responded with this statement when asked about her attempt to return to the U.S.:

“We are obviously encouraged by the Judge’s order and can only surmise that it is a positive development for Nazanin. However, we simply do not yet have any clarity around its actual impact to our efforts to bring her home.”