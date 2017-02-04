USC sweeps UGA in front of sold-out arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — PJ Dozier scored seven of his 21 points in the final 2:21 as No. 19 South Carolina finished off a regular-season sweep of Georgia with a 77-75 victory Saturday.

The Gamecocks (19-4) also maintained a share of the top of the Southeastern Conference, their 9-1 league mark their second-best in program history behind a 10-0 start in 1997. That team, which went on to win the team’s only SEC title, was honored at halftime for its accomplishments. But not even that group defeated the Bulldogs (13-10, 4-6) twice that season, Georgia handing the 15-1 Gamecocks their lone SEC loss.

South Carolina was up 67-58 after Justin McKie’s 3-pointer with 3:15 to go. Georgia used a 15-8 run over the next 3 minutes to draw within 75-73 with 9 seconds to go. But McKie followed with two free throws to make it a two-possession game.

Sindarius Thornwell had 18 points and Duane Notice 15 for South Carolina. The seniors both had four 3-pointers.

J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten had 18 points apiece for Georgia.

For the Bulldogs, it was a second straight disappointing road loss to a ranked opponent. They led in the final minute at No. 8 Kentucky before falling in overtime, 90-81 last Tuesday.

THE BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs carried over their strong play in an overtime loss at Kentucky, making seven straight shots to keep in things in the opening half. Where Georgia struggled was taking care of the ball, committing nine first-half turnovers — nearly as many as the 13 they averaged coming into the game. It didn’t cost the Bulldogs, who made up for it with a 21-13 edge in rebounding and an 11-1 advantage in made free throws. The Gamecocks cut into in the second half, closing the rebounding margin to 36-28. At the foul line, Georgia still outscored the Gamecocks 22-14.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks hoped to get off to a fast start, yet had trouble keeping up with Georgia’s inside strength. South Carolina forwards Maik Kotsar and Chris Silva each spent time on the bench with two fouls. That can’t continue if the Gamecocks hope to remain in the SEC chase. Kotsar and Silva both fouled out, combining for nine points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Georgia hosts No. 24 Florida on Tuesday night.

South Carolina finishes a two-game home stand with Alabama on Tuesday night.