Ruiz Foods offer scholarships to Darlington County and FDTC students

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Ruiz 4 Kids Organization wants to help Pee Dee students further their education. This year the nonprofit will offer money for college to students in more than one county.

The Ruiz Foods company is growing here in Florence.

Tommy Pruitt, Ruiz Foods Human Resources Manager said, “As the company has grown here in the Florence County community we are able to offer more scholarships.”

This year the food service is offering scholarship applications to Florence, Darlington County and Florence- Darlington Technical students planning to transfer to a four year college.

Pruitt said, “It’s just a part of the values of the organization. We believe in giving back to the communities in the education in students who want to further their education.”

Last year, 27 Florence High School students received $1,000 toward higher education.

“They help defer some of the cost, not all of the cost, to further their education,” Pruitt explains.

“We want to make sure we have a viable workforce going forward. Anything we can do to help students who want to improve their situation and come back to this community and contribute. It’s something that we support,” he adds.

The annual Ruiz golf tournament will determine how many students are awarded the scholarship. To apply for the Ruiz 4 kids scholarship visit Ruiz4kids.org.