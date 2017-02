MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center after an overnight shooting on Burcale Road.

Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department said a man and woman were shot in what appears to be a domestic related incident.

Dotson said both victim’s status is unknown but said both did survive.

News 13 will continue to update you as we learn more.