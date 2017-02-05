Zinouri back in the U.S., returning home Monday

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The recent objection to President Trump’s travel ban by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Federal Judge(s) will allow people with visas to re-enter the U.S. that were previously denied.

Nazanin Zinouri is one of those travelers that is able to now return home after being held outside of the U.S. while visiting her family in Iran.

Family, friends, and members of the Upstate community have rallied behind the safe and quick return of Zinouri, who was detained in Dubai after cutting short her trip to visit family in Tehran due to President Trump’s travel ban order.

She was able to fly from Tehran to Frankfurt before boarding a plane to Boston. From Boston, Zinouri will fly into Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Monday just after noon.

Eric Martinez, the founder and CEO of Modjoul where Zinouri is currently employed, responded with this statement when asked about her attempt to return to the U.S. before she was cleared to return:

“We are obviously encouraged by the Judge’s order and can only surmise that it is a positive development for Nazanin. However, we simply do not yet have any clarity around its actual impact to our efforts to bring her home.”