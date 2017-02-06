Alcohol suspected to be factor in Lumberton crash that killed 2

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police say alcohol could be a factor in the crash that killed two people from Wilmington on Highway 74 near 41 South Monday morning.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says officers were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers say the crash happened when a car traveling east in the west-bound lane hit a Ford Focus. According to Captain Parker, the driver of the Ford Focus, 18-year-old Dana Michelle Wilson, and the passenger, Ryan Michael Menke, died.

Police confirm the driver of the other car was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton and later flown out to another hospital with life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were destroyed and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Captain Parker says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Cedrique Bridges at 910-671-3845.