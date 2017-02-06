Judge revokes bond for Malinowski murder suspect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One of the suspects in the Zachary Malinowski disappearance was revoked bond in court Monday.

The family of the Aynor teen that went missing in 2013 was notified Friday that Javon Gibbs would be in court Feb. 6 for a hearing. Gibbs was previously granted bond after he was charged with the kidnapping and murder of Malinowski.

Police say Gibbs killed Laquan Johnson in September at a home on Kimberly drive in Conway while he was out on bond.

The other suspect in the Malinowski case was also arrested in connection to another crime while he was out on bond. The Horry County Police Department arrested Christopher Anfony Brown after they say he shot a man in the leg after an argument at a Burger King drive-thru in November 2015. The victim told police Brown followed him from the restaurant to D Street and Rose Moss Road, where the shooting happened.

Zachary Matthew Malinowski, 19, of Conway had been living with his grandparents when he was reported missing in 2013. A relative found the burnt remains of his car in the woods in September of 2013 and his body has still not been found.

Javon Gibbs and Christopher Brown were arrested in December of 2014 and were both charged with kidnapping and murder in connection to the missing teen.