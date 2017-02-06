Registration begins for City of Myrtle Beach parking decals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city officials say online registration is now open for residential parking decals.

A press release from city spokesperson Mark Kruea says paid parking begins March 1 to areas east of Kings Highway.

According to the registration website, the online system is only available to those that have a car or motorcycle within city limits and have paid taxes on that vehicle.

If you don’t have your vehicle tax receipt handy, you can retrieve it from the county’s web site at www.horrycounty.org.

To register online, you must have your Horry County Vehicle Paid Tax Receipt and your current SC Registration Card. Golf cart owners must also have a SC Golf Cart permit number, issued by the SC DMV.

If you choose to apply in person, you will need to bring a Horry County Vehicle Paid Tax Receipt for 2016 or 2017 (showing City of Myrtle Beach tax), a SC Vehicle Registration Card, and a SC Driver’s License. In addition, your home address must match your Horry County Vehicle Paid Tax Receipt.

Visit the website here to register.

According to the city, non-resident parking decals are available for $100 per year, for defined areas.